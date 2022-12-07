LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Shocking surveillance camera footage showing the exact moment of the shooting in Albuquerque on Nov. 19 involving New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake and a University of New Mexico student was released on Tuesday night.

KTSM initially received permission to use the video from ABQ RAW, which they obtained via an open records request with New Mexico State Police. KTSM has since received the same footage, along with police body cam footage that shows police interviews conducted with NMSU head coach Greg Heiar and assistant coach Dominique Taylor.

The videos obtained by KTSM also show the moment police retrieved Peake’s tablet from an assistant coach on the NMSU bus back to Las Cruces, as well as when Taylor turned the gun Peake used over to authorities. As KTSM has reported, three players told Heiar where the gun was located inside the DoubleTree Hotel in Albuquerque; Taylor then went and got it and gave it to police.

There are over six hours of police interviews conducted with Heiar, Taylor, Peake and other witnesses. Heiar is seen on camera talking with police, saying he didn’t know Peake very well and they hadn’t told the team yet.

“I don’t think they even know. We were supposed to meet at 10:30 but yeah, I’m just shaking, I’m sick to my stomach, this is so terrible and disappointing. He had a Tinder date? The f*** he doing on a Tinder date?” he said in the video.

In the footage, Mike Peake is seen arriving on the sidewalk, with the 17-year-old girl who police allege conspired with three men to jump Peake as retribution for a fight in Las Cruces in October. Then, the three men run up from behind and video shows the moment that Peake is attacked and attempts to run away. Police say Brandon Travis shoots at Peake and Peake shot back.

Travis was killed as a result and Peake was shot in the leg. The video then shows him walking in the cross walk, limping after being shot. Then, a yellow Camaro arrives; that’s where his three teammates Issa Muhammad, Anthony Roy and Marcelous Avery get out.

Police say Peake put the gun and his tablet into the vehicle. Peake has been released from the hospital and was suspended indefinitely from the NMSU basketball team Monday. He is still enrolled at the school.

The coaches were asked if they knew if they knew if any of the players or anyone they knew drove the yellow Camaro, but they both said no.

Heiar is seen on body cam footage telling police that he would agree to update them on any new information, but says with regards to them speaking with Avery, Muhammad and Roy that he needs to check with his athletic director about getting them an attorney.

“I asked him if he could bring them down so I could speak with them, and he told me he needed to check with his AD to see if they needed to get them attorney’s first and he would let me know…Coach Heiar told me he would talk to his team to try and find out as much information as possible and pass it on to me,” the officer wrote in the report.

While police were at NMSU’s hotel investigating the incident, officers observed players and coaches getting on the bus to return to Las Cruces. Police reached back out to both Heiar and Taylor to check on where the gun and the tablet were and to see if they could speak to the players, but the repeated calls went to voicemail.

According to the police report, the three players told head coach Greg Heiar the gun was located in a room on the second floor of the hotel; Heiar then called Taylor and directed him to retrieve it and hand it over to police. On body camera footage, the detective can be seen asking Taylor if he has the gun over the phone; Taylor says yes. Taylor can later be seen on bodycam footage turning the gun over.

“Coach Taylor explained that Issa, Marcelus, and Anthony told Coach Heiar where the firearm was at. Coach Heiar then called Coach Taylor and told him where the firearm was at and to go get it. I had Coach Taylor show me which room he got the firearm from,” the report states.

Police then learned that the bus was on its way back to Las Cruces and they hopped on I-25 to try to catch up with it. New Mexico State University Police and NMSU Assistant Athletic Director Braun Cartwright were also in contact with police at that time. NMSU police said the gun was back at the hotel in Albuquerque; Cartwright said he’d told the bus to stop at a rest stop on I-25.

Coaches can be seen on video giving Peake’s tablet to police when the bus was stopped. His phone was found later that night with an NMSU administrator in Las Cruces.

As KTSM previously reported, Peake left his hotel room after 3 a.m. to meet a 17-year-old UNM student with the understanding the pair would have sex. The girl allegedly worked with three other UNM students, including Brandon Travis and Jonathan Smith, to ambush Peake in retaliation for a fight during the Oct. 15 UNM-NMSU football game in Las Cruces.

Travis allegedly pulled out a gun on Peake, and the pair exchanged gunfire. As a result of the shooting, Travis was declared dead at the scene, and Peake was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his leg. According to the report received by KTSM on Tuesday, Travis was shot four times – twice in the chest, once in the arm and once in the scrotum. He died from his injuries on the scene.

Smith and the 17-year-old girl have both been charged with multiple crimes, including Aggravated Battery and Conspiracy. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are the only people to be charged with any crimes, but the investigation is still ongoing according to NMSP.

According to the report, Taylor told police that the coaches did rounds at midnight to check if the players were in their rooms, then took shifts in the lobby to ensure they hadn’t left the hotel. Taylor said his turn in the lobby was from 12:45 a.m. to 2:20 a.m. and around 1:15 a.m. three players, including Peake, came into the hotel.

Taylor told police he pointed toward the elevator but didn’t speak with them, per the report. The other two players that walked in with Peake at that time were Xavier Pinson and Deuce Benjamin. That pair has not been linked to anything else in the case at any point.

Peake was suspended indefinitely from the NMSU basketball team on Monday afternoon after being released from the hospital.

The initial reports of these new developments surfaced on Monday night, as New Mexico State was playing Simon Fraser at the Pan American Center. Heiar would not on the report and neither would athletic director Mario Moccia after the game.

However, both men said the Aggies would be leaving for a three-game road trip on Tuesday. The Aggies are slated to play Santa Clara at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, New Mexico State officials confirmed to KTSM that Anthony Roy, one of the four men named in the police report released by KOAT and the Journal, had not traveled to California with the team, due to what the school called, “personal reasons.”

NMSU said that Heiar, Taylor, Avery and Muhammad all had traveled with the team. NMSU will play Santa Clara on Wednesday, travel to Pittsburgh to play Duquesne on Sunday, then return to California to play Saint Mary’s next Wednesday, Dec. 14. The team will not be returning to Las Cruces during that time frame.

The school also announced on Tuesday that it would contract with an external, third-party investigator to review the events surrounding the shooting. Once the third-party review is completed, the university will then publicly release an executive summary of the report.

“We will be incredibly transparent during this process,” said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu. “We owe that to our community and to everyone associated with our university. The firm selected will be encouraged to review any public documents regarding this case and be fully empowered to speak with any NMSU employees, students or other individuals necessary to ensure we fully understand the facts.”

For more coverage from KTSM on the shooting and the police investigation, click here.