Underaged drinker reaches 142 mph on I-80/94 before being arrested

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old Gary woman was arrested early Thursday morning after driving 142 mph while over the legal limit for intoxication.

At 2:24 a.m., Trooper Dennis Griffin was patrolling I-80/94 near Cline Ave when he saw a vehicle quickly approaching him from behind and pass him at an extremely high rate of speed. Trooper Griffin reports that he accelerated and caught up to the speeding vehicle. He was able to keep up with the vehicle at 142 mph.

The vehicle also made several unsafe lane movements in and out of much slower traffic, the press release said. Trooper Griffin reports positioning his police car immediately behind the speeding vehicle as he activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop, however, the driver did not immediately stop.

The driver continued to disregard the officer until finally stopping near the 8 mile-marker, the press release said. During the traffic stop, probable cause was developed and an O.W.I. investigation was conducted by Trooper Griffin.

The driver was later taken into custody and submitted to a certified chemical test for intoxication (breath test) and registered a .12% B.A.C. (Blood Alcohol Content), the press release said. The legal limit for intoxication is .08%.

The driver, identified as Naomie K. Johnson, 20, from Gary, was incarcerated at the Lake County Jail.

She was arrested on the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement- Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated Endangering- Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated- Class C Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving- Class B Misdemeanor

Minor Consumption Alcohol- Class C Misdemeanor

The vehicle was impounded.