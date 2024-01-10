HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A sophomore baseball player at the University of Evansville was arrested and charged with rape on Wednesday.

Willard Peterson, 20, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two charges of rape and one charge of sexual battery. Peterson is listed on the UE’s website as the left-handed pitcher for the Aces baseball team.

Will Peterson (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

According to an affidavit, police were informed of the incident on November 12, 2023. Police say the victim told authorities she and a friend attended a party at an off-campus baseball house at the University of Evansville the previous night.

Authorities say Peterson offered to take the alleged victim home after learning she was intoxicated. However, the affidavit says Peterson took her to his apartment, and sexually assaulted her.

Police say Peterson initially denied going home with anyone, but then said the victim was in his room, but only for 20 minutes before her friend picked her up. When asked if his DNA would have been found from a medical examination of the woman involved, he said “it could be.” Police say Peterson then admitted to having sexual contact with the alleged victim, but said she initiated it.

The University of Evansville released the following statement:

The University of Evansville has learned that a student was arrested on January 10 by the Evansville Police Department for rape charges.

The University takes any allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and is cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation. UE Athletics remain committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability, and to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all members of our community.

Our expectations for all students, including student-athletes, are made clear in UE’s Code of Conduct. UE Athletics Director Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried

Peterson was given a $15,000 bond under the condition he has no contact with the alleged victim.