Two Van Wert men facing felony charges after police find more than 40 pounds of pot

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) An investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies and the discovery of more than 40 pounds of suspected marijuana led to the arrest of two Van Wert, Ohio men according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

Jim B. Williams

James Campbell, 42, and Jim Williams, 62, were taken into custody Wednesday and are expected to be arraigned on Thursday. Both are facing charges of Trafficking in Drugs and they could face more charges in the future according to Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach.

James J. Campbell

Sheriff Riggenbach is asking anyone with information about illegal drug activity can call 419-238-3866 or use the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “Submit a Crime Tip” link.