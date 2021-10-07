Two Terre Haute teens arrested for allegedly starting fire inside abandoned home

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly starting a fire in an abandoned home in Terre Haute in September.

On Sept. 23, Indiana State Police (ISP) Putnamville Post were sent to a home on fire in the 1100 block of North Pointer Street.

The Seelyville Fire Department told the troopers that the home was abandoned with no electricity. This led them to believe that the fire was possibly arson, ISP said. Witnesses also told ISP that they saw two teenagers running from the home before they saw the smoke.

During the course of the investigation, troopers report learning that two teenagers allegedly broke into the home, damaged property and set a fire inside.

After a complete review of the investigation, the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office requested a warrant to be issued for the two teenagers’ arrest, which were granted. Both teenagers were taken into custody without incident and taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teenagers were arrested on the following charges:

14-year-old boy from Terre Haute Arson, Level 4 Felony Burglary, Level 4 Felony Criminal Mischief Damage is at Least $50,000, Level 6 Felony Criminal Trespass, Class A Misdemeanor

