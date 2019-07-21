Two shot at house party in Winchester Ridge subdivision

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in a neighborhood just northeast of the Fort Wayne International Airport.

It happened in the 900 block of Winchester Lane, north of Dunkelberg Road, in the Winchester Ridge subdivision. City dispatchers say a group of people were at a house party in the area.

Sometime before 1:30 a.m. shots were fired for an unknown reason. At least two people were hit by gunfire. Both victims were taken to a hospital; one in serious condition.

No information was made available about a possible suspect. The victims have not been identified.