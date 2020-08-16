Disturbance in Fort Wayne strip club leads to shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting near a strip club that left two men injured.

Police responded to Club 44, 4030 Coldwater Road, around 2:50 a.m. on reports of gunshots being fired in a parking lot. Witnesses told police a disturbance inside the club led to gunshots being fired in a parking lot.

Around the same time, a victim arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The man told officers he was shot at Club 44. He was transported to another hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second victim showed up at a different hospital just after 3:00 a.m. The victim also told police he was shot at Club 44. The man was transferred to another hospital. His condition is unknown.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne Police at (260) 427-1222, or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.