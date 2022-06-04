INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month along the downtown Indianapolis canal that injured four women.

Police say the 19-year-old and 22-year-old suspects face preliminary charges including four counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery on a person with injury and single counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun without a license.

The shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. on May 11 left three women ages 18, 23 and 24 and a 17-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. Detectives expect to make more arrests.