Two Marion High School students arrested for bringing gun to school

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Two Marion High School students were arrested this week for bring handguns to school in their backpack.

Around noon on Wednesday, a Marion Community Schools Security Officer noticed a student with a white and black backpack with the barrel of a gun sticking out of an unzipped compartment. The Marion Police Department reports that the officer confronted the student and learned that the gun was real.

The boy and gun were taken into custody.

Thursday morning just before 9 a.m., Marion High School staff received information that aa student was carrying a handgun in his backpack. The department said staff and a security officer confronted the student and found the gun.

He was taken into custody.

According to police, both students were 17-years-old and were arrested on charges of Possession of a Firearm on School Property a Level 6 Felony. The boys were taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center without incident.

This remains an active investigation.