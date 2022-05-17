HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were killed Monday in a police-involved shooting after officers and Good Samaritans stopped to help what appeared to be a a stranded motorist, according to the Indiana State Police.

Officers with the Palmyra Police Department were called at about 9:30 p.m. to help a white Ford Escape stopped in the roadway in the 12000 block of State Road 135 just south of Palmyra, a police media release said.

As the officers arrived, two people in a pickup truck also stopped to help.

Within seconds of getting out of their cars, shots were fired.

The driver of the Escape, 31-year-old Justin Moore, and one of the Good Samaritans in the pickup, 24-year-old Jacob Tyler McClanahan, were killed in the shooting.

Police have not made clear who began firing shots or who shot who.

More police and first responders made the scene to help Moore, of Kentucky, and McClanahan, or Corydon, but attempts to save them were unsuccessful. A police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the media release said.

Harrison County authorities asked the state police to investigate the shooting, and that investigation is ongoing.