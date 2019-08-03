Two juveniles taken into custody for throwing rocks off interstate overpass

GARY, Ind. (WANE) A large rock thrown from an overpass onto I-80/94 in northwest Indiana landed on top of a car traveling the interstate Thursday and two juveniles were taken into custody a short time later according to Indiana State Police.

Several people called 911 at around 1:15 p.m. to report rocks were being thrown from the Harrison Street overpass. A trooper went to the scene and interviewed the driver of the car that was struck. The driver was not injured. Gary police were dispatched to Harrison Street where they found two juveniles matching the descriptions given by motorists.

The two were taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Facility in Crown Point and a charge of criminal mischief is being filed by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Only one vehicle was damaged.