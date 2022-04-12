FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have arrested a pair of juveniles for a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a southeast Fort Wayne church last week.

It was around 7:45 p.m. April 6 when police and medics were called to the New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E Paulding Road, just east of Hessen Cassel Road, on a report of a shooting.

There, near a dumpster in the parking lot of the church, officers found a man down suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Luke Matthew Borror from Fort Wayne.

On Tuesday then, police said they made two arrests “after an exhaustive investigation.” The suspects are both juvenile boys, ages 15 and 16, police said.

The 15-year-old is charged with Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery. The 16-year-old is charged with Felony Murder and Robbery.

They have not been identified.

The police department said the arrests came out of a collaboration from the homicide division, the Emergency Service Team, the Vice/Narcotics Division, the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office