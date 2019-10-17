Two Indianapolis men arrested on drug charges after running out of gas

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Two Indianapolis men were arrested on multiple drug-related charges after their car ran out of gas on Interstate 65.

On Tuesday, October 15 around noon, police received reports of a 2008 Ford Mustang stopped on the interstate near mile marker 46. Reports also indicated the driver was walking into traffic while indicating he needed assistance. Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Garrett was dispatched to check on the vehicle when he learned the vehicle was out of gas.

Garrett observed indicators of criminal activity while speaking to the occupants, and he searched the vehicle after obtaining consent. He found cocaine, controlled substances, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Both the driver, Benjamin Farr, and passenger, Daniel Pryor, were arrested on charges of Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.