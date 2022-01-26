Two hurt in S. Calhoun St. shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of S. Calhoun Street. Two men are hurt, with at least one in critical condition.

Officers responded to the area shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, after someone reported hearing gunshots. Police found an abandoned vehicle in an alley, with one of its doors open. Evidence nearby suggested it was involved in the investigation. Officers then located evidence behind a business in the 2700 block of S. Calhoun Street, indicating gunshots were fired in the parking lot.

Around 10:16 p.m., staff at a Fort Wayne hospital reported two shooting victims had arrived at their emergency room. Both men were transported to another hospital, where at least one is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 (STOP) or use the free “P3 Tips” app.