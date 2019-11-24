Two hit, 1 killed in Marion shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Marion Police Department is investigating the shooting of two people that left one one dead early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Wildoner Drive on reports of shots fired around 4:18 a.m.

When they arrived, they located two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person has been confirmed dead, police said. A second person was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

Marion Police were assisted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation is still ongoing.