Two girls, 13, arrested for conspiring to murder students at northern Indiana school dance

Crime
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two 13-year-old girls were arrested on Friday after making threats to students at LaVille Jr./Sr. High School.

According to the Indiana State Police (ISP), around noon school officials were made aware of a list circulating on social media of student’s names that two students intended to do harm to at a school dance. School officials immediately contacted the ISP Bremen Post and an investigation began.

Two 13-year-old girls were arrested for Intimidation and Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Both girls were taken to the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center.

