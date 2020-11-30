Two face multiple charges after trying to flee from police following traffic stop

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested two people in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon after the vehicle they were in was pulled over, with one person striking an officer while attempting to escape being captured.

Brian Bobbitt, 48, of Princeton and Kyanna McRoberts, 26, of Oakland City were pulled over on U.S. 41 near C.R. 1025 for a vehicle equipment violation. A background check revealed Bobbitt had an active warrant for a probation violation.

Bobbitt attempted to evade on foot after police ordered him to step out of the vehicle. He ran towards a wire fence, striking an officer in the process. Police then deployed a taser on Bobbitt, but he managed to pull out the prongs before continuing to run.

Police cornered Bobbitt at a nearby abandoned farmhouse and arrested him after he ran off down a dirt road. Bobbitt was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

McRoberts drove off in her vehicle as police chased Bobbitt. Another officer tracked down McRoberts and pulled her over.

Police found marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle. McRoberts was charged with resisting law enforcement along with possession of meth, marijuana and paraphernalia.

Bobbitt and McRoberts were both taken to the Gibson County jail.