Two arrested on drug charges, outstanding warrants in LaGrange Co.

LeGrange County Sheriffs conducted a search warrant on a Shipshewana home, resulting in two arrests on drug charges and outstanding warrants.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – LaGrange County authorities have arrested two women on drug charges and outstanding warrants from Elkhart County.

On Wednesday, September 18, deputies with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a possible location of Melissa M. Nelson, who was wanted by Elkhart County on two separate warrants and a body attachment.

Deputies arrived to the address of 9440 West 800 North in Shipshewana, where they believed Nelson to be located. Upon arriving, Deputies approached the house and observed drug activity inside through an open window. Deputies then entered the residence and detained Nelson for the warrant out of Elkhart County. Deputies said they observed a large amount of drug activity inside the house and discovered another female identified as, Danielle T. Walz, hiding in a closet. Walz was detained and upon further investigation, it was discovered that she also had outstanding warrants in Elkhart County.

A Search Warrant was obtained and conducted throughout the residence and surrounding outbuildings. Multiple devices used for smoking methamphetamine, 8.1 grams of methamphetamine, and Psilocybin Mushrooms were discovered inside the house.

Danielle T. Walz was booked into the LaGrange County Jail for charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Paraphernalia, False Identity Statement and warrants out of Elkhart County.

Melissa M. Nelson was booked into the LaGrange County Jail for charges of Possesssion of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia and warrants out of Elkhart County.