Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson County

Pictured are Charles William, 38, and Autumn Officer, 38, along with approximately 170 grams of suspected methamphetamine. (Indiana State Police)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in southern Indiana.

Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, State Police Trooper Randel Miller conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala on northbound Interstate 65 near the 43 mile marker south of Seymour, Indiana. During the traffic stop, Miller became suspicious of criminal activity. He deployed his K-9 unit who alerted him to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, Autumn Officer, 38, of North Vernon, Indiana was found to have roughly 170 grams of suspected methamphetamine concealed on her person. The driver of the vehicle, Charles Williams, 38, of Seymour, was arrested along with Officer.

Williams was charged with Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine, both felonies. Officer was charged with Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession.