WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two people were arrested early Wednesday morning after police responded to what appears to be a drug-related death in southern Indiana.

Tuesday evening, an Indiana State Trooper and deputies from two county sheriffs’ departments went to a home on a report of a drug overdose. When the trooper arrived, deputies were performing CPR on a woman. Despite their life-saving efforts, she passed away after being taken to a hospital.

The victim was identified as Alice Dyan Cook, 33, of Scottsburg.

As the investigation continued, police found suspected heroin and marijuana at the residence. Two other people inside the home were arrested.

Errol Reardon and Rachel Gibson, both of Henryvillem, were arrested on the following preliminary charges:

Dealing in a Controlled Substance Causing Death – Level 1 Felony. Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug – Level 4 Felony. Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug – Level 6 Felony. Possession of Paraphernalia – A misdemeanor. Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor.