Two arrested for dealing meth in Southern Indiana

SOUTHERN INDIANA (WANE) — Two separate drug investigations resulted in two arrests for dealing methamphetamine.

On Thursday, October 11 around 2:30 p.m., Indiana State Police Troopers arrived at a building in Sellersburg with a search warrant after officers received information about possible drug dealing. Officers also learned the suspect, Travis Shields Jr., 54, was possibly a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

As a result of the execution of the warrant, troopers found roughly 30 grams of methamphetamine as well as a pistol and shotgun.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., other troopers converged on the address of Michael Stocksdale, 44, in New Albany. Troopers had received prior information of possible drug activity. The investigation involving a search warrant execution resulted in the discovery of 16 grams of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Stocksdale was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Travis R. Shields Jr.:

Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony

Possession of Firearm by Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia – A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor

Michael C. Stocksdale: