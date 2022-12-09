EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department announced it had arrested two people on drug charges as a result of an investigation by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF).

Police say Andre Wright Jr., 27, of Evansville was arrested on the following charges:

Controlled Substance- Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug

Controlled Substance- Marijuana Cultivation

Family Offense- Neglect of Dependent/Child Violations

Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Controlled Substance/ Drug Par

Reports say Amia Tomlinson, 22, of Evansville was also arrested on the charges of:

Controlled Substance- Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug

Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Controlled Substances

Family Offense- Neglect of Dependent/Child Violations

According to the authorities, an investigation by the EVCDTF was started in December after receiving tips and information regarding Andre “Squirt” Wright Jr. selling pressed fentanyl pills and narcotic pills. Reports say the EVCDTF investigation learned Wright was distributing narcotic drugs in large quantities.

Police say they observed Wright on December 7 meet with a female in a black vehicle at his residence and exchange an object for money. Reports indicate the woman drove off and was stopped going south on Green River Road for crossing the center line multiple times. Authorities say 18 fentanyl pills marked “M” on one side and “30” on the other side were found in the woman’s car in a tobacco pouch.

Police officials say a search warrant was obtained for Wright’s residence in the 4600 block of Penrod Court and the following was found:

Living Room

Cut open plastic bag with 111.4 grams of fentanyl pills on the couch

Sealed Foodsaver bag with 118.9 grams of fentanyl pills on the couch

Cut plastic bag with 3 grams of THC

4 boxes of 9mm ammunition containing 20 rounds each

6 loose 9mm round of ammunition

Garage

1 box of 9mm rounds of ammunition containing 18 rounds

Black digital scale

Boxes of sandwich bags

Master Bedroom

1 iPad

Tobacco pouches that matched the pouch with the pills found in the first traffic stop

Officials say prior to serving the search warrant, Amia Tomlinson arrived at the residence with two small children, and it was clear they lived there. Reports say the warrant was shown to her before police seized her phone.

Police say overall, about 2,000 fentanyl pills were found in the residence. Wright and Tomlinson were arrested and transported to VCCC. Tomlinson has a bond of $2,000 and Wright’s bond is $7,500.