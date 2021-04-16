Two arrested after driving 110 mph, with marijuana, THC edibles and more on Indiana Toll Road

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested Friday morning after driving 110 mph on the Indiana Toll Road while having marijuana, THC edibles, other suspected controlled substances and a hand gun in the vehicle.

At approximately 5 a.m., Trooper Beers was patrolling along the Indiana Toll Road when he saw a a blue BMW traveling westbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed. According to the Indiana State Police (ISP) a check of the vehicle’s speed via radar showed the vehicle traveling at 110 mph. The posted speed limit along I-90 at the 2.5 mile-marker is 55 mph.

A traffic stop was initiated near the west point toll plaza. ISP said during the traffic stop, a search was conducted as a result of information gained by the trooper.

During the search, a loaded full-auto Glock handgun was found hidden under the hood of the vehicle. Processed marijuana, THC edibles and other suspected controlled substances were found both inside the vehicle and in the possession of the occupants.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody and later transported to the Lake County Jail without incident.

Antoine Nichols, 50, of Chicago, IL was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of a Machine Gun- Level 5 Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon- Level 4 Felony

Carrying of Handgun Without a License (Prior Conviction)- Level 5 Felony

Possession of Marijuana (Prior Conviction)- Level 6 Felony

Reckless Driving- Class C Misdemeanor

Josephine Shakira Lee, 34, of Chesterton was arrested on the following charges: