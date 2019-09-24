Twice deported felon sentenced in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to prison after returning to the U.S. illegally after being deported.

Joel Sanchez-Lopez, age 33, of Fort Wayne, Indiana was sentenced to 15 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady. He will be deported following the completion of his sentence.

According to documents in this case, Mr. Sanchez-Lopez is a citizen of Mexico. In 2008, Sanchez-Lopez was charged and sentenced for felony domestic battery. In 2009, Sanchez-Lopez was found operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3 times the legal limit (.24%) while on probation supervision for the felony domestic battery offense.

He was deported back to Mexico in 2010. However, Sanchez-Lopez returned to the United States in 2014 without legal authorization, and in violation of the 2010 deportation order. In 2017, he was charged with another domestic battery offense which was later dismissed, and he was again deported to Mexico in November 2017.

Sometime in July 2018, Sanchez-Lopez returned to the U.S. without legal authorization and in violation of the 2010 deportation order. He was found to be illegally present in the U.S. after he was charged in December of 2018 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he got into a verbal altercation with his wife, drove off at a high rate of speed and crashed into a ditch. His blood alcohol was almost 3 times the legal limit (.238%) for the State of Indiana.