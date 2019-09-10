Trucker registers .26% BAC after crashing rig on I-65

Photo of crash scene and mug shot of James M. Murphy provided by Indiana State Police.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The northbound lanes of I-65 in southern Indiana were closed Monday morning for about eight hours after a truck driver lost control of his rig. James M. Murphy, 56, of Kentucky was arrested by police after a breathalyzer returned a reading of .26% BAC.

The crash took place at around 4:30 a.m. in Jackson County according to a news release from Indiana State Police. According to investigators, Jackson drove off the east side of the highway and struck a guardrail, causing his rig to overturn. A trooper on the scene observed Murphy showing signs of intoxication and an open container was found inside the truck.

Jackson and a female passenger inside the cab were not injured in the crash.

Murphy was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail on charges of Operating While Intoxicated and Operating with a BAC .15% or greater. He was also cited for Open Container Violation and Disregarding a Traffic Control Device. Murphy will soon receive an initial court appearance in the Jackson County Superior Court.

