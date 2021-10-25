Trucker plans guilty plea in Indiana crash that killed 4

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A truck driver whose semitrailer crashed into a car along an eastern Indiana highway construction zone last year, killing four young siblings, has filed notice that he intends to plead guilty in the case.

Thirty-two-year-old Corey Robert Withrow of Camden, Ohio, was scheduled for trial Nov. 1 in Wayne County, but a Feb. 24 mercy plea hearing is now scheduled instead.

The Palladium-Item reports that Withrow faces nine felony charges in the fiery July 2020 crash along Interstate 70.

The crash killed four siblings ages 6 to 15 and severely injured their father, Aaron Bruce of Kansas City, Missouri, who was driving the car.