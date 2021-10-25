Trucker plans guilty plea in Indiana crash that killed 4

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A truck driver whose semitrailer crashed into a car along an eastern Indiana highway construction zone last year, killing four young siblings, has filed notice that he intends to plead guilty in the case.

Thirty-two-year-old Corey Robert Withrow of Camden, Ohio, was scheduled for trial Nov. 1 in Wayne County, but a Feb. 24 mercy plea hearing is now scheduled instead.

The Palladium-Item reports that Withrow faces nine felony charges in the fiery July 2020 crash along Interstate 70.

The crash killed four siblings ages 6 to 15 and severely injured their father, Aaron Bruce of Kansas City, Missouri, who was driving the car.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss