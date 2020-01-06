Trucker faces reckless homicide charges for deadly Indiana interstate crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people died and 14 were taken to the hospital after a semi-tractor trailer plowed through slow moving traffic on I-65 in Boone County late Sunday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the driver of the truck is facing charges of reckless homicide.

Shortly after 11 a.m., responders were called to I-65 northbound at mile maker 129.4, near the Whitestown Parkway exit, in regards to the serious crash.

Officials say the crash involved a semi and eight other vehicles.

Witnesses told responders that a fire broke out after the collision when a vehicle was pinned against a guardrail by the semi. Three people inside the vehicle have been pronounced dead. They have been identified as 21-year-old Mariah Tomey, 1-year-old Hadley Tomey and 19-year-old Kaylee Kirk, all of Lebanon.

Another vehicle was pushed over the guardrail and flipped onto its driver’s side. Two people inside had to be extracted.

The BCSO says 13 people were taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital and another was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital. None of their injuries appear to be life threatening.

Six additional vehicles sustained serious damage in the crash.

I-65 northbound and I-865 westbound were closed about four hours during an investigation.

The driver of the semi, 34-year-old Mathew Lewis Small, of Michigan, told authorities he was headed northbound I-65 when he looked down to set his coffee mug down and ran into slowing traffic, according to the BCSO.

After the investigation, Small was charged with three counts of reckless homicide and booked into the Boone County Jail.