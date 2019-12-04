Trucker arrested for DWI after rolling semi on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Dayton, Ohio man was arrested early Wednesday morning after crashing the semi he was driving on I-70 in east-central Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper responded at around 2:00 a.m. to reports of a semi rollover in the westbound lanes near the Illinois border.

The preliminary investigation determined that William W. Woods, 51, drove off the right side of the interstate and then over-corrected, causing the rig to roll onto the driver’s side and into a ditch. The trooper determined Woods was under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Once cleared by medical staff, Woods was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail. He faces misdemeanor charges of Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated Endangering a Person.