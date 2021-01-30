Trucker arrested for driving under the influence

Chad H. Bowman was arrested for driving under the influence.

Vigo County, Ind. (WANE) – A semi truck driver was arrested for driving under the influence on I-70 on Saturday morning.

Police say Chad H. Bowman of Amrgosa Valley, Nevada was driving a semi-tractor trailer when he was stopped by an ISP trooper for “unsafe lane movement.”

The officer detected “suspicious activity” and searched the truck. He found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Methamphetamine and paraphernalia found in Bowman’s truck.

Bowman is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.