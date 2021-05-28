Truck driver arrested for reckless homicide for crash that killed 6-month-old, injured 3 in Peru

RURAL ROCHSTER, Ind. (WANE) – A 35-year-old rural Rochester man was arrested Friday in connection to a crash that killed a six-month-old and injured three people in Peru on May 10.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) reports that Andrew King was arrested at his home and transported to the Miami County jail after ISP Sergeant Rick Brown served King with a Miami Superior Court I arrest warrant. The warrant alleging criminal charges for reckless homicide and false informing.

The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the ISP Peru Post’s Crash Reconstruction Team, ISP said. The investigation alleged that King was distracted while driving a Volvo semi, pulling an empty enclosed semi-trailer, northbound on U.S. 31. As the semi approached the red light at C.R. 100 North it did not stop for the red light and rear-ended a Toyota, pushing it into a Chevrolet.

ISP said Sarah Wallace, 32, of South Bend was driving the Toyota at the time of the crash. She was flown from the crash scene to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries. She was treated and released two days later.

Six-month-old Leo Wallace was in the back seat of the Toyota at the time of the crash, officers report. He died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Two-year-old Cecilia Wallace, a backseat passenger in the Toyota, was flown from the crash scene to an Indianapolis hospital. ISP said she has undergone multiple surgeries and is still in the hospital.

Officers report that Cecilia and Leo are Sarah Wallace’s children. They were both properly secured with child safety seats, but the crash impact was too severe to prevent their injuries.

Christine Wells, 75, of Rochester was driving the Chevrolet Malibu. ISP said she was treated and released from a Peru hospital on the day of the crash.

ISP said the Indiana State Police Peru Post’s Crash Reconstruction Team consists of six members. They go through extensive training to investigate the most serious and complex crashes.