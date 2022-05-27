PERU, Ind. (WANE) – A Peru man already accused of theft in one county is now facing additional criminal charges in another county after Indiana State Police troopers found drugs at his trailer while serving him a warrant for his arrest, according to a police media release.

Troopers were serving 25-year-old Joshua Coman a warrant for his arrest on a felony theft charge out of Fulton County on Thursday. Upon entering his trailer in the 2900 block of South Miami County Road 300 South, they found evidence of illegal drug use, police said.

After obtaining a search warrant for the trailer, troopers found methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a syringe and paraphernalia, according to the media release.

Coman was booked into Miami County Jail on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

It’s now not clear when he’ll face his theft charges in Fulton County.

A 28-year-old woman at the trailer with Coman was issued a summons for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, police said.