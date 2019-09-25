Trooper stops SUV with only 3 tires, driver arrested for OWI

GARY, Ind. (WANE) A northwest Indiana woman faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Trooper pulled over the SUV she was driving on Tuesday after she failed to obey the state’s move over law.

According to a news release from state police, the trooper was conducting a traffic stop on I-80/94 with his emergency lights activated when he spotted an SUV approaching faster than the 55 mph speed limit in the right lane. The SUV had room to move to an inside lane as required by Indiana law. As the SUV passed, the trooper noticed the front passenger tire was gone and the vehicle was driving on the rim.

As the SUV exited off the interstate, the trooper followed and pulled over the driver who was swerving. While talking with the driver, the trooper could tell she was impaired and a blood alcohol test showed she was more than three times over the legal limit.

Photo of Sherry Sanchez provided by Indiana State Police

The driver, identified as Sherry Sanchez, 46, of Portage, said she didn’t know what was wrong with the SUV and all the lights on the dash were going off. Sanchez stated she was a home health care nurse and was on her way to visit a patient in Chicago.

Sanchez was taken to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point where she was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Failure to Yield to Law Enforcement Stationary (Move Over Law), and Operating on Highway with non-compliant vehicle.