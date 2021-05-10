Trooper pulls over semi for speeding in Indianapolis; finds 162 pounds of meth

Photo shows 162 pounds of meth found inside a semi following a traffic stop on I-65 in Indianapolis on Friday, May 7, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) A California man faces federal drug charges after an Indiana State Trooper found 162 pounds of methamphetamine inside the semi he was driving Friday on I-65 in Indianapolis.

The trooper stopped the semi for speeding and when speaking to the driver he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the truck. A search turned up the meth along with a small amount of marijuana.

The driver, Dejohntae Williams of Victorville, California was arrested.

The Indiana State Police was assisted in this investigation by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the United Stated Postal Inspectors.