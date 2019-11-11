Trooper injured chasing suspect from Indiana into Kentucky

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
File Indiana State Police ISP logo_34069

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky and Indiana authorities arrested two men after their car ran out of gas during a chase that left one trooper injured.

News outlets report that Indiana State Police chased a man wanted for second-degree escape across the state line into Kentucky on Sunday. Indiana authorities said the driver, 47-year-old James Rogers, fled and sideswiped a cruiser while being pulled over. State Police officer Carey Huls told news outlets the trooper was checked out for a minor injury.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were told someone in the car had brandished a gun.

Arrest documents say Rogers and a passenger were captured when the car ran out of fuel and will be extradited to Indiana.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss