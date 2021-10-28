Trooper finds more than 3 ounces of meth after Toll Road traffic stop

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) Two South Bend men were arrested earlier this week after illegal drugs were found in their vehicle after being pulled over on the Indiana Toll Road for a traffic violation.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper pulled over a Jeep for a traffic violation just after midnight on Tuesday near the Elkhart exit.

During the traffic stop the trooper searched the vehicle and found over three ounces of meth, marijuana wax and cocaine. A loaded handgun was also found.

The driver of the Jeep, Phillip Stewart, 41 of South Bend, IN, and the passenger, Jilain Mensinger, 37 of South Bend, IN, were both preliminarily arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Handgun Without a License.