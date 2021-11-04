Trooper finds 259 pounds of pot during Toll Road traffic stop in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Trooper discovered 259 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County.

Just after noon, Trooper Nikolos Anderson stopped a black 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck for a moving violation in the eastbound lanes at a construction zone about a mile west of the Howe/LaGrange Exit.

During the traffic stop a free-air sniff was conducted by a K9 unit with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office. A search of the truck was conducted after a positive alert by the K9 that resulted in the discovery of approximately 259 pounds of suspected marijuana.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Carlos Silva Rivas, 28 of White City, OR and the passenger, Margarito Alvarez, 41 of White City, OR were both arrested for Dealing Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana. Rivas and Alvarez were both transported to the LaGrange County Jail.