EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) An Evansville man faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Trooper spotted him speeding on an expressway Tuesday evening.

According to Indiana State Police, the trooper was checking speeds with radar when he clocked a Hyundai Genesis doing 107 mpg on the Lloyd Expressway. The speed limit on that section of road is 40 mph.

The trooper stopped the car after it exited the expressway. A search of the vehicle turned up nearly 2.5 ounces of marijuana.

Wesley Hunt, 35, of Evansville was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he posted bond and was released.

He faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and possession of marijuana.