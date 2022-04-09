LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Saturday morning, Indiana State Trooper Regen Smith was investigating a crash on I-65 near the 260.4 mile-marker. Police say she was sitting in her parked car with the emergency lights on when a speeding black Lincoln truck lost control and hit her.

The accident that Smith was sent to investigate was blocking the far-left lane of traffic. She parked behind the crashed car to protect the person in the vehicle, and to warn approaching drivers that the lane was blocked. The road was also icy from overnight rain and snow.

According to an investigation by Trooper Brandon Lankford, the truck that hit Smith was speeding and lost control, narrowly avoiding a tow truck that had arrived at the scene of the crash. Instead, the truck hit the back of Smith’s car.

She was transported to a hospital with complaints of pain, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Lincoln, Rafael Montez, 34, from Hobart, Indiana, refused medical treatment at the scene. He will be cited for the following infractions:

Speed too fast for weather/road conditions

Failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle

Expired vehicle registration