Trio charged with setting up sex-with-minor encounters, extorting clients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three Ossian residents have been charged with sex trafficking and promoting prostitution after police said they set up sexual encounters between a teen and several men who they then threatened for money.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court this week, Brooke S. Thompson and her son, Caleb M. Thompson, along with another man – Ridge M. Borne – extorted money from men Brooke met online.

One man told police he met her for two sexual massages, the affidavit said. Afterward, Brooke called and text the man and said she knew he’d had sex with an underage girl, and demanded money to keep quiet, the affidavit said.

The man said Brooke told him she’d put up fliers and contact his business associates and family members if he did not meet her demands, the affidavit said.

The man told police he gave Brooke $2,500-$3,000, then another $1,000 later, but the threats continued. Brooke told the man it would take $4,000 to make the false allegations stop, but she raised it to $5,000 and again to $6,000, the affidavit said.

A 16-year-old girl told police that Brooke set up an advertisement of her on a website, skipthegames.com. The girl said Brooke would then set up appointments, and Brooke would tell her to get naked with the client and record the incident, according to the affidavit. At that point, Caleb and Ridge would arrive and tell the “client” that the girl was only 16 and they need to pay money or they would call the police, the affidavit said.

The girl said she would split the money with Brooke, Caleb and Ridge, the affidavit said.

The incidents took place between 2019 and April 2020.

Brooke S. Thompson of Ossian faces charges of Promotion of Child Sexual Trafficking, Promoting Prostitution, Corrupt Business Influence, Intimidation, and Prostitution.

Caleb M. Thompson faces charges of Promotion of Child Sexual Trafficking, Promoting Prostitution, Corrupt Business Influence, and Intimidation.

Ridge M. Borne of Ossian faces charges of Promotion of Child Sexual Trafficking, Promoting Prostitution, Corrupt Business Influence, and Possession of Marijuana.

Arrest warrants were issued for the three suspects on Monday.