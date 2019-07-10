Trio arrested for pizza shop armed robbery

Suspects in a robbery at the Little Caesars Pizza in Kendallville are shown in a surveillance photo. (Kendallville Police)

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Kendallville arrested three Fort Wayne residents on robbery charges after they allegedly held up a pizza shop Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., police were called to the Little Caesars at 119 N. Main Street in Kendallville on a report of a robbery. Witnesses told police that two men with handguns robbed the store and left, the police department said.

While en route, a Kendallville Police officer spotted a burgundy Chevrolet Impala two blocks from the pizza shop, and he followed it. The car eventually stopped and a woman got out and began to walk away, police said.

The officer caught up with the woman, and noticed two men in the back seat of the car, according to a report. At that time, one of the men got out of the car and ran off.

The other man was detained. Inside the car, police found a gun and a mask, the report said. The men matched the description of the suspects in the robbery, police said.

While the officer was detaining the one suspect, the woman, too, ran off. She was caught and taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Pictured are, from left: Antonio Wilson, Quandeja Whitt and Jordan Street.

During a search for the third suspect, a moped was stolen and later found abandoned, police said. Authorities used a K9 and a drone, as well as officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Avilla and Ligonier to search for the suspect.

Around 11:30 p.m., a resident called 911 and reported a man running in the area of Silver and State streets, police said. Kendallville Police found him around Vine and State streets and he was taken into custody.

He was found with a handgun, police reported.

Arrested were: