Trial underway for man accused of drug-deal killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The trial for a Fort Wayne man accused of murder began Tuesday.

Devyn Yancey

Devyn Yancey, 19, faces charges of Murder, Felony Murder and Robbery related to the Aug. 14, 2016, killing of 18-year-old Brian Quintana of Fort Wayne in the 1900 block of River Run Trail, in the Woodbridge Apartments complex.

According to court documents, Yancey and Kevin Hamilton went to the complex to meet Quintana to buy marijuana. Beforehand, Yancey told Hamilton to bring a gun because Quintana had shorted him in past deals.

At the apartment complex, the three got into a car together. At some point, Yancey and Quintana began to fight in the front seat, the affidavit said. At that point, Yancey told Hamilton to shoot Quintana, the affidavit said.

Hamilton then opened fire and Hamilton and Yancey fled, court records show. Police and medics found Quintana in the lot. He would die from his injuries at a local hospital later.

Yancey and Hamilton were arrested after the shooting; Hamilton was ultimately sentenced to 74 years in prison for his role, but Yancey was initially not charged due to “insufficient evidence,” according to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Later, though, Fort Wayne Police said “after thorough investigation by homicide detectives an arrest has been made,” and Yancey was re-arrested and charged.

Yancey’s trial is scheduled to run through Thursday.