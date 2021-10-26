Trial underway for husband quoted in court documents as saying about his wife, ‘I hope she dies’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A three day trial for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife earlier this year began Monday with jury selection.

David N. Carwile, 56, is facing a murder charge for the death of his wife, Joyce Carwile, on March 19.

David Carwile

According to court documents, around 10:15 p.m. on March 18, Joyce Carwile called 911 about a domestic dispute. While on the call, Joyce Carwile said she’d been arguing with her husband over text messages that he had sent to his sister in which he called his wife a “good for nothing evil (expletive).”

As Joyce Carwile was speaking with the emergency dispatcher, she said David Carwile looked at her and said, “I wish you were dead,” the affidavit said. She told the dispatcher that officers did not need to come to the home. She also told the dispatcher that her husband owned a gun but did not know where it was.

FWPD spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena told WANE 15 that officers did show up to the couple’s house because it is a department policy to respond to all domestic situation calls. The couple told the officers that everything was fine and they left.

The following morning, Fort Wayne Police and medics were called to the couple’s home on a report of a shooting.

According to the affidavit, a woman called 911 and said she heard screams of “Help! Help!” and saw her neighbor, Joyce Carwile, down in her front yard. She was yelling, “My husband shot me!”

Medics took Joyce Carwile to a hospital in critical condition where she died a short time after arriving. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

Just after the shooting, police stopped a Chevrolet Equinox in the area of Wayne Trace and Paulding Road and took David Carwile into custody. He gave police a piece of paper with written directions and health conditions for his special needs daughter.

As he sat in a squad car, David Carwile said “Good, I hope she dies,” the affidavit said. In an interview room at police headquarters, he was heard saying, “Awe you (expletive expletive), you had to be an (expletive expletive).”

While searching the Carwile home, police found a .22 caliber handgun, the affidavit said.

The trial is expected to continue Wednesday.