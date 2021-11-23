Trial pushed back for man accused of killing mother, 3 children

FORT WAYNE, INd. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man accused of killing a woman and her three children in their southeast-side home in early June has had his trial rescheduled.

Cohen B. Hancz-Barron was set to be tried in January for the deaths of 26-year-old Sarah N. Zent and her three children in a home at 2904 Gay St.

On Tuesday, though, a judge granted a motion for continuance made by his defense counsel to allow a doctor to review his mental health records. That doctor is set to issue a report on his findings in February.

To accommodate, Hancz-Barron’s trial was rescheduled for May 17-20 in Allen Superior Court.

Zent and her children – 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent – were all found stabbed to death in their home around 10:45 a.m. June 2. Police were called to the home a block south of East Pontiac Street on a “problem unknown” call.

Inside the home, police said they found a “gruesome” scene – all three children dead face down on a bed and their mother kneeling beside it, also dead.

Hancz-Barron was quickly identified as a suspect, and police tracked him to a Lafayette apartment complex, where he was arrested that afternoon.

Hancz-Barron and Zent were a couple, but the victim’s family said they weren’t dating at the time of the killings.

Allen County prosecutors are pursuing life without parole for Hancz-Barron.