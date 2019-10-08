Trial for accused kidnapper and rapist begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The trial for the man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl at a bus stop and then raping her last year began Tuesday morning.

William Ray, 36, is facing five felony charges, including rape, according to police. The incident happened in December 2018 when a 15-year-old girl said she was taken from the bus stop near East Rudisill Blvd. and Smith Street.

Ray’s trial is expected to end Thursday.

She says Ray took her to a nearby shed where he sexually assaulted her. The victim was apparently talking to a friend on her cell phone when the abduction happened.

The friend then called the victim’s mom, who then rushed to the bus stop after the assault and saw Ray holding her daughter.

According to police, the 35-year-old then ran from the scene, but the mother was able to chase him and give his location to police who made the arrest. Ray was taken to the hospital for treatment afterward.

The woman claiming to be the victim’s mother posted several videos on facebook updating people on the kidnapping.

“He’s going to jail and he deserves to die. He’s going to jail,” the woman said.