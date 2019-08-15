Trial date set for man accused of killing girlfriend’s baby

Brent Scheiber is charged with murder in girlfriend’s baby’s death.

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A trial date has been set for a man accused in the death of an 18-month-old in Ossian in January.

Brent Scheiber, 26, faces charges of Murder, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death and Aggravated Battery related to the Jan. 7 death of Kamryn Price. It was announced Thursday that Scheiber will have a 5-day jury trail starting Feb. 10, 2020.

It was just after 8 a.m. that January day when police and medics were called to Greenwood Trail in Ossian on a report that a young child was having trouble breathing. According to the probable cause affidavit, when responders arrived, the child was “unresponsive or semi-responsive.”

The child, later identified as Kamryn Price, was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne where a doctor found bruising on her forehead, brain bleeding and her frenulum torn. Price passed away a few days later after being declared brain dead.

The child’s death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force injury of the head.

Scheiber is currently awaiting trial in the Wells County Jail.

