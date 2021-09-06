Trial date set for former Jay Co. Sheriff’s Deputy accused of shooting man

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A trial date for a former Jay County Sheriff’s Deputy has been scheduled for Feb. 7, 2022.

Roger L. Boyd, Jr. faces charges of Murder and Criminal Confinement related to the September 2020 death of 49-year-old James P. Miller at a home at 1215 S. Bridge St. in Portland.

Portland Police officers were sent to the home on a report of a shooting that occurred in the garage of the home. Officers were told that one person was shot and dead, according to the probable cause affidavit.

At the home, police found Boyd standing in the yard with his hands in the air. He told officers his gun was on a nearby step. He was taken into custody, the affidavit said. Miller was found dead in the garage.

Boyd told officers that he shot Miller in self-defense because Miller had a weapon. Police were unable to find a weapon that could have been used by Miller.

Officers talked with Boyd’s girlfriend, two children, and Miller’s girlfriend. Police wrote in the affidavit that “due to the inconsistency of everyone’s statements,” Boyd was arrested.