Mathew Cramer, now 21, faces life without parole. His trial for homicide and dismemberment of his victim started today.

WARNING: This story contains graphic details not suitable for all readers.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prior to jury selection Monday for an April 2021 homicide that shocked and confused the county, defense attorney Robert Scremin said he wouldn’t be able to comment much on the evidence.

“The statement I’m willing to make is that the prosecution is going to tell the jury what happened. I intend to show them why,” Scremin said.

Monday, Scremin started that process.

While it was true that Tom Chaille, Allen County chief deputy for the prosecutor’s office, went through details released in a probable cause affidavit accusing then 20-year-old Mathew Cramer of killing Shane Nguyen by blunt force and then dismembering him in a Coliseum Boulevard storage locker, Scremin gave a hint as to why.

Cramer was charged several days after the April 23 homicide with murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement, using a vehicle. The trial will continue this week and next week, starting Tuesday after Monday’s break for Halloween, Superior Court Judge David Zent said. During the second week, the jury will be sequestered.

If the jury finds Cramer guilty, jurors will then be asked to decide if he should get life without a parole, the reason the case lasts two weeks.

Homeless, jobless and living and sleeping in a storage unit, Cramer and Nguyen crossed paths a week or two before the victim’s death as Cramer was walking toward the Glenbrook Mall on North Clinton Street, Scremin told the 28 potential jurors.

The victim pulled up next to Cramer and offered him a ride, a ride that took both of them to Goshen, the area where Cramer’s kin were and where he spent much of his life.

On the way back, the victim took Cramer to his storage unit where the two had sex, potential jurors learned. “John” or “JD,” as Nguyen was known, put Cramer’s phone number into a “secret cell phone,” Scremin said. A couple of days later, Nguyen took Cramer out to dinner.

On April 23, Cramer “reached out to Mr. Nguyen” and asked for a ride to Elkhart. Scremin said Nguyen said “he needed to get something for that.” Cramer sent photos of his private parts and “they ended up back at the storage rental.”

That’s when the killing occurred around just after 11 p.m. when video captures Nguyen driving his van on the security video at the front gate of U-Stor, the probable cause affidavit said.

Chaille said jurors will witness a detailed interview with Cramer recorded on April 26, 2021 where he goes into detail about the homicide and how they dismembered his body.

Cramer and an accomplice, Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, who was charged with abuse of a corpse, were caught by the quick actions of Sgt. Carey Young, one of many Fort Wayne officers and detectives, expected to take the stand. On April 25, Young saw a van in an industrial park not far from U-Stor and thought it odd. When he ran the plate, it came back to Nguyen for whom police issued a silver alert.

Young chased the van that ended up crashing through the BP gas station at Lake Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard finally coming to a halt in the back yard of the1500 block of Forest Park Boulevard.

Both Cramer and Carreon-Hamilton fled the scene, but were apprehended separately after detectives traced the two through evidence left behind in the van.

Officers also recovered the body parts of Nguyen, his torso in a tote bag, his arms and legs in separate plastic bags.

“They cut his head off first,” Chaille said. “We know that.”

Questioning the jurors continues through today. Questions being asked include if a person would not be able to make an impartial judgment, had they heard of the case before Monday, if they were members of law enforcement or had been, if they knew any of the witnesses.

Some of the witnesses said they’d known someone who’d been murdered and a couple said they didn’t believe they could be impartial. One woman said she was supposed to go on her honeymoon. Judge Zent said that was a first for him.

Evidence starts Tuesday.