CELINA, Ohio (WANE) – A traffic violation Tuesday night led to the arrest of two men on drug charges in Mercer County.

Around 8:45 p.m., deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Center Township near US 33 and Kuck Road, according to a press release. The vehicle was driven by 20-year-old Braden Etgen of Rockford, and the passenger was 21-year-old Isaiah Garland of Fort Recovery.

A K9 unit was called to the scene, and the presence of narcotics was detected. Police then searched the vehicle and found suspected methamphetamines and fentanyl pills, according to the release.

Braden Etgen Isaiah Garland

Etgen and Garland were booked into the Mercer County Detention Facility and are being held without bond for possession of drugs, a Level 5 felony.

The case will be turned over to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of additional charges.