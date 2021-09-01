Traffic stops lead to 3 arrests in Mercer County on drug related charges

Left to right: Violet M. Valdez, Cory D. Gross and Amanda K. Hatfield (Photos courtesy of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Three people were arrested Tuesday after deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were assigned to watch two individuals with arrest warrants which led to traffic stops.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports stopping Violet M. Valdez, 35, of Rockford, Ohio. She was arrested on two warrants from Auglaize County for possession of amphetamines. Deputies also found Methamphetamines in the car. She is facing a charge of Possession of Methamphetamines, a felony of the fifth degree.

A second traffic stop was made shortly after. Deputies stopped Cory D. Gross, 38, of Saint Mary’s, Ohio and recognized her passenger, Amanda K. Hatfield, 42, of Celina, Ohio, for active warrants. During the stop, deputies found a “sizable amount” of Methamphetamines inside the vehicle.

Both Gross and Hatfield were arrested on charged with Possession of Methamphetamines and felony of the fifth degree. The department said Hatfield was also arrested on active warrants: from one from Auglaize County for Possession of Methamphetamines and one from Mercer County for Driving Under Suspension.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Ossi was assisted on both traffic stops.

Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman has set the bond on all three individuals at $50,000 subject to 10%.