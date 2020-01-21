Traffic stop leads to two pounds of meth

Indiana State Police say two Indianapolis residents were arrested after they were found with more than two pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say a traffic stop landed two Indianapolis residents in jail after they were found with multiple pounds of methamphetamine in their possession.

Around 10:00 p.m. Monday, Trooper Kyle Taylor was patrolling Interstate 65 in Scott County when he saw a silver Chevrolet Tahoe headed northbound well above the posted speed limit.

He initiated a traffic stop on the SUV near the Austin exit and discovered the driver, Derek Ellis, 39, was wanted out of Marion County. Further investigation led to him finding two pounds of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

Eillis, along with his passenger, Tyesha Bell, 31, were both arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.